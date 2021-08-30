那個曾持有 730 個 CryptoPunks 的匿名收藏大咖如何看 NFT 的價值？

今年 2 月以來，Mr.703 出售了 344 枚 CryptoPunks，但仍持有 175 枚。

撰文：Loopify

編譯：Perry Wang

這是 Loopify 在 2021 年 2 月對匿名的加密藝術收藏大咖「 Mr.703」所做 的採訪。

Mr.703 是一位匿名收藏家，他在 2017 年曾擁有超過 730 個 CryptoPunks，他聲稱這些都是免費獲得的（Gas 費用除外）。目前存世的只有 10,000 個 CryptoPunks。在今年 2 月該採訪進行時， Mr.703 手中還剩下 549 個 CryptoPunks，佔總供應量的 5% 以上。如果不算開發者錢包的話，他個人當時也是 CryptoPunks 的最大個人持有者。

鏈聞注：截止鏈聞在 2021 年 8 月發表該採訪的中文版本時，Mr.703 的賬戶中尚有 175 個 CryptoPunks，其中包含大量稀缺品種，此外，他已經出售了 344 個 CryptoPunks，獲得收入 11,479 枚 ETH，約合 3700 萬美元。

這是一次獨特的採訪，因爲 703 先生要求驗證區塊鏈上的消息，因此請注意以下段落中附錄了驗證方式。

我們在這次採訪中使用了 公鑰密碼學。在這樣的系統中，任何人都可以使用預期接收者的公鑰對消息進行簽名，但這一加密消息只能使用接收者的私鑰進行解密。您可以自己驗證消息。

2021 年 2 月，LarvaLabs 上的 Mr.703 個人資料

1 | 當 LarvaLabs 在 2017 年創建 CryptoPunks 時，您出於什麼動機而擁有那麼多 CryptoPunks？

Mr.703：我在 2017 年時曾讀到比特幣區塊鏈上有一個名爲 Rare Pepes 的項目，當時我第一次瞭解到現在被稱爲「 NFT」 的這一新生事物：一個社區驅動的類似紙牌交易遊戲，有人將 4chan 論壇的一個笑話變爲了現實。與 4chan 的許多東西一樣，它非常具有創新性，但在社會上卻完全不被接受。

當 LarvaLabs 推出 CryptoPunks 時，我看到了它的本質：創新、將 8 位元風格像素美學與一流技術相結合、且非常有趣。

當時 CryptoPunks 基本上是免費的，我拿到了一個又一個，尤其是關注稀有屬性，只要市面上還有，我就不斷收入囊中，最終獲得了一個令人讚歎的收藏，不僅指規模，而且包括 CryptoPunks 的稀有性方面。

驗證信息 —

{

"address": "0x577eBC5De943e35cdf9ECb5BbE1f7D7CB6c7C647",

"msg": "1 | When LarvaLabs created CryptoPunks, what made you claim so many Punks?



I got introduced to - what is now called NFTs - when I read about a project on the Bitcoin blockchain called Rare Pepes in 2017: a community driven card trading game where someone took a 4chan joke to the next level. As so many things 4chan it was extremely innovative yet socially totally unacceptable. When LarvaLabs introduced CryptoPunks I saw it for what it was: innovative, combining 8 bit aesthetics with top notch technology, fun. The punks being essentially free at the time, I claimed one after another, making sure I focused on rare attributes as far as they where still available and ended up with a very respectable collection not only in size but in terms of rarity of punks. ",

"sig": "0x1cc4741c543db7ff71db04c6d3c7d634462a204928ff212a052a127d50d0735a688cab0c23aae1c9cb7666ac3a8d318223a8d68f19339b5eeeec23b5ca3a6bdd1c",

"version": "2"

}

2 | 大家都發現您最近（鏈聞注：指 2021 年年初）回到了這個錢包。自從您購買 CryptoPunks 以來，是否一直在跟蹤它們的價格？

Mr.703：沒有——我實際上沒有追蹤這些價格。 我收集了這些 CryptoPunks，欣賞它們，還把它們打印出來裝裱起來，放在我擁有的其他藝術品旁邊相互呼應。我完全是無意中發現，有人以看起來很高的價格求購我擁有的一些 CryptoPunks。

直到我以低於市場價值的價格出售了一些 CryptoPunks 之後，求購出價開始湧入我的賬戶時，我才意識到我所坐擁的寶藏的真正價值。

幾個小時之內，出價就達到了 75 萬美元。我謹慎地聯繫了社區，得知我的收藏價值數以百萬美元。我完全震驚了！ 我要爲 LarvaLabs Discord 服務器點贊打 call：這是尋找同路人並瞭解估值的最佳場所。

驗證信息 —

{

"address": "0x577eBC5De943e35cdf9ECb5BbE1f7D7CB6c7C647",

"msg": "1 | When LarvaLabs created CryptoPunks, what made you claim so many Punks?



2 | You recently returned to this wallet, have you been keeping track of the price of CryptoPunks ever since you bought them?



No - I have not actually. I collected the punks, admired them, printed one out to have it framed and put it next to other artworks I own as a conversation piece. Being totally oblivious I found out by accident that I had some, what seemed high, bids on my punks. The true magnitude of what a treasure I have been sitting on dawned on me only when bids started to flood my account after selling some punks for what turned out to be way under market value. Bids hit $750’000 within a few hours. I discreetly reached out to the community and learned that my collection is worth millions. Imagine the shock! Shoutout to the LarvaLabs Discord server: best place to rub shoulders and get an understanding of valuations etc.",

"sig": "0x1017f78428792f11114625908d2374147e9016307a81a58e690c6058344c732970ffe45984d5872e09c5b3b835f8f337f667bfdd6b2d0b15d82912e784a8dbcb1b",

"version": "2"

}

3 | 您現在因爲什麼原因不把 CryptoPunks 售出而換取數以百萬計的美元？

Mr.703：早在 2011 年，我以每個大約 16 美元的價格購買了價值 2000 美元的比特幣，並在一年後將其出售，用這筆錢付了房租。而這些比特幣今天價值 400 萬美元，我再也不會犯這個錯誤了。

NFT 還處於早期階段，當時區塊鏈也處於早期階段。我們認爲機會巨大，因爲現實世界的資產泡沫會向我們投資的領域流入，面對大勢所趨，當前 1 萬億美元的總市值只是一小部分而已。僅世界上所有黃金的價值就是它的 10 倍。我們的這個遊戲的名稱是 「HODL （持幣）」。

話雖如此，我們正在談論的是足以改變我和家人生活的一筆財富。這意味着，將我的一部分 CryptoPunks 賣給比我實力更雄厚的大佬，是現實的選擇，對生態系統有利，並且符合我的另一個區塊鏈格言：當你坐享 100 倍收益時，至少賣掉一些。對於 CryptoPunks，沒有人比我擁有更大的利益。也許除了三個外星人。但我的利益依賴於價格上漲、更廣闊的市場和資金大佬的參與。在不久的將來，我們會在博物館和拍賣行看到這些 CryptoPunks。此外，我有一份不錯的工作，也沒有債務。

爲什麼要賤賣掉這筆財富呢？

驗證信息 —

{

"address": "0x577eBC5De943e35cdf9ECb5BbE1f7D7CB6c7C647",

"msg": "3 | Whats stopping you from dumping your Punks for millions now?



Back in 2011 I bought $2000 worth of bitcoin at round $16 and sold a year later to use the money for rent. Those would have been worth $4 Million today and I will never make this mistake again. NFTs are early days, hell blockchain is early days. We think it is huge due to our bubbles that play back to us what we put into them, but $1 trillion combined market cap is a small percentage of where this will go. The value of all the gold in the world alone is 10x that. The name of the game is HODL. ",

"sig": "0xc5b1360055c5ba55fcafec7b252150daf008d94b21f562d2ad5674917452eaf3589a67fbabe97ac893cb87d85b8ea1577fec6386e0e23ff39c2a564e14ccaa8c1c",

"version": "2"

}

{

"address": "0x577eBC5De943e35cdf9ECb5BbE1f7D7CB6c7C647",

"msg": "That being said, we are talking life changing wealth for me and my family. This means, selling a portion of my punks to stronger hands than me will be the realistic option, good for the ecosystem and in line with another blockchain maxim of mine: when you are sitting on 100x gains sell at least some. No individual has a bigger stake in this than me. Except maybe the three alien guy. But my interest lies in rising prices, a broader market and strong hodl hands. We will see these in museums and auction houses in the not too distant future. In addition I have a good job and am debt free. Why dump this treasure?",

"sig": "0xc3afc662badb8201a94ebcd9b02ea85434bc0426b579f0fa75afec9df0f614d63819290ffd925376c28888163f734299033331e35bfa8c69712d546207f1638f1c",

"version": "2"

}

4 | 您認爲 NFT 未來五年將取得怎樣的發展？

Mr.703：屆時看到重量級藝術家在區塊鏈上發佈作品，我不會感到驚訝。NFT 會在蘇富比和佳士得拍賣。NFT 會進駐主要畫廊和博物館。這個預測顯而易見。

在此之前，大多數機構可能會嘲笑它是一種時尚，而不是真正的藝術。類似於馬蒂斯、畢加索和雷諾阿早年遭遇的說法。只有阿爾伯特·巴恩斯（Albert Barnes）這樣獨具慧眼的收藏家才能明白——不能指望每個人都有這樣的慧眼。會經過 5 年還是 10 年？ 短期預測幾乎是不可能的——長期來看是非常明確的。

驗證信息 —

{

"address": "0x577eBC5De943e35cdf9ECb5BbE1f7D7CB6c7C647",

"msg": "4 | In the next 5 years, where do you see NFTs going?



It would not surprise me to see major artists releasing work on the blockchain. NFTs in Sotheby’s and Christi’s. Major galleries and museums. That is a fairly easy prediction. Before that the majority of the establishment is probably going to deride it as a fad, not real art. Similar to what has been said about Matisse, Picasso and Renoir in their - early - time. You have to be an Albert Barnes to get it - cannot expect that from everybody. Will it be 5 or 10 years? Short term predictions are near impossible - long term the view is clear.",

"sig": "0xe6d153ceda376a36a5e66d235670c4501b8bb08bede638df27bb78397565562a4c5263bf00cb14c3683088f9489c453f0661e8f3dabf0f40238901fbde573e4a1c",

"version": "2"

}

5 | NFT 今年剛剛開始爆發，我們看到很多有影響力的人進入 NFT 領域，而因爲 CryptoPunks 是原創，你認爲人們會繼續對其投資嗎？

Mr.703：在我自己瞭解的現實發展進度的很短時間內，似乎已經看到一些相對較大的資金投入到 CryptoPunks 和其他 NFT 項目中。 CryptoPunks 作爲第一個 NFT 項目，其歷史地位是獨一無二的。我認爲這就是 Flamingo DAO 所說的「溯源有價值」的意思。這是一個非常簡單的概念：誰是第一個？ 誰是第一個獨自飛越大西洋的人？

就是這樣——誰是第二個？ 沒人在乎。我敢肯定，當時第二個獨自飛越大西洋的人和第一個獨自飛躍大西洋的 Charles Lindberg 一樣登上了幾乎同樣多的頭條新聞，但時間侵蝕了這一點，最後人們記憶中剩下的就是第一個。 你可以去查查誰是第三個登上月球上或珠穆朗瑪峯上的人，但這類東西頭部極其重要，在藝術中，這反映在價格上，NFT 也是如此。

驗證信息 —

{

"address": "0x577eBC5De943e35cdf9ECb5BbE1f7D7CB6c7C647",

"msg": "4 | In the next 5 years, where do you see NFTs going?



It would not surprise me to see major artists releasing work on the blockchain. NFTs in Sotheby’s and Christi’s. Major galleries and museums. That is a fairly easy prediction. Before that the majority of the establishment is probably going to deride it as a fad, not real art. Similar to what has been said about Matisse, Picasso and Renoir in their - early - time. You have to be an Albert Barnes to get it - cannot expect that from everybody. Will it be 5 or 10 years? Short term predictions are near impossible - long term the view is clear.",

"sig": "0xe6d153ceda376a36a5e66d235670c4501b8bb08bede638df27bb78397565562a4c5263bf00cb14c3683088f9489c453f0661e8f3dabf0f40238901fbde573e4a1c",

"version": "2"

}

6 | 人們將 NFT 收藏品項目的熱炒與 2017 年的 ICO 狂潮相提並論，您對此有何看法？

Mr.703：2017 年，數以百萬計的人湧進 ICO 搶購狂潮中，期待自己投資的項目成爲下一個以太坊，很少有人幸運地免遭財富損失，更多人甚至可能血本無歸。我不會貶低其他 NFT 項目（或就此而言），但是當你喜歡街頭藝術，某位洗腦高手的作品，你確實買不起（英國塗鴉藝術家） Banksy 的作品，但您至少要了解 Banksy 與普通街頭藝術兩者之間的區別。

2017 年最睿智的投資不是尋找下一個以太坊，而是認識到波卡（Polkadot）的潛力，或者，在我們的案例中是認識到 CryptoPunks。2017 年的 Polkadot 相當於 2021 年的 NFT？ 我不知道，但我相信如果還沒有的話，未來肯定會有一個時間點兌現。

總的來說，我在這方面做得很好。應該只用能省出的錢來投資，投資於那些能激發你靈感的藝術、你打算保留的作品，或支持你喜歡的藝術家。 這樣的話你就不會有什麼損失。

驗證信息 —

{

"address": "0x577eBC5De943e35cdf9ECb5BbE1f7D7CB6c7C647",

"msg": "6 | People are comparing the hype for NFT Collectible projects to 2017 ICOs, whats your outlook on this?



2017 saw many millions go into ICOs aiming for the next Ethereum, few of these survived to this day or lost almost all their value. Look, I am not going to talk down other NFT projects (or up for that matter) but when you love street art, and by a Mr Brainwash because you can’t afford a Banksy at least understand the difference between the two. The key in 2017 was not to look for the next Ethereum but realise the potential of Polkadot or in our case CryptoPunks. What is the 2017 Polkadot equivalent of 2021 NFTs? I have no idea but I am sure there will be one out there if it isn’t already. Generally speaking - and I have done well with this approach - invest only what you can spare, do so in art that inspires you and that you intend to keep or to support an artist that you enjoy. This way you can’t loose.",

"sig": "0x264b1ba20d75e01eca9ca671c2c7ed4e08c152d54b9b1854f813d987668e2da465b2f89d8a50f1b4281e8ef8bd66bf19ea04ba38959c60d4f4f7314578f4d5ff1b",

"version": "2"

}

7 | 很多人將 CryptoPunks 稱爲「價值存儲」 ，您在多大程度上認同這一點？

Mr.703：CryptoPunks 在某種程度上確實是一種價值儲存手段。如果你沒有一張 CryptoPunks 地板價格範圍內的繪畫或雕塑，要想想爲什麼不呢？ 你是爲了藝術還是爲了所謂的瘋狂收益？

另外：不要將 100% 的儲蓄投入 CryptoPunks 或 NFT。也許買一兩個，在你的牆上貼上它們的帶框印刷品，以引起一些人的注意。 如果你把錢投給 CryptoPunks，當 NFT 市場停滯不前時，你可能需要支付房租怎麼辦？我曾經就是那個人——不要重蹈覆轍。如果你可以 hodl 5-10 年，請參見上文。

驗證信息 —

{

"address": "0x577eBC5De943e35cdf9ECb5BbE1f7D7CB6c7C647",

"msg": "7 | Punks are called a 'store of value' for many, how far do you agree with this?



Another Ethereum winter not withstanding, CryptoPunks are a store of value in a way, sure. But if you do not own a single painting or sculpture that is in the price range of a floor punk, think about why not? Are you in it for the art or for the supposedly mad gains? Also: do not put 100% of your savings in punks or NFTs. Maybe get one or two and put a framed art print of them on your wall to raise some eyebrows. What if you put money into punks that you might need some day to pay rent when the NFT market is in a lull? I was that person - don’t be that person. If you can hodl 5-10 years then see above. ",

"sig": "0xb13235d577096ef1bd6bce93bd0416107478000d808a6ef7589cef18b588cb4b1ac64fa4aec88e7bbae5383599a6f77b8ac3f96af3f4188289eeb8fc788c02091c",

"version": "2"

}

8 | NFT 整體格局中，您認爲當前市場中最大的問題是什麼？

Mr.703：午睡了挺長時間，讓我先醒醒神。

似乎有很多山寨項目除了讓區塊鏈變得擁堵之外，實際上並沒有給生態系統添加任何有意義的東西。當然，任何藝術學生都可以創作畢加索風格的作品，但它並不能成爲畢加索的作品。

如果這篇文章對你沒什麼啓發，或者你看不到有那麼一個項目不僅與所有其他項目表面上不同，而且在根本上是獨一無二的，那麼最好持有你的 ETH——但這正是炒作的本質。當炒作重歸風平浪靜且可能有一些延遲時，能夠堅持下來的是就是引發炒作的內核，那就是 OG。

驗證信息 —

{

"address": "0x577eBC5De943e35cdf9ECb5BbE1f7D7CB6c7C647",

"msg": "8 | NFTs in general, whats the biggest issue you can see in the current market?



Again - still catching up from my extended nap. But it seems that there are plenty of copycat projects out there that really don’t add anything to the ecosystem except clogging up the blockchain. Sure - any art student can create a piece in the style of Picasso, but that does not make it a Picasso. If the piece does not inspire you or you can’t see how one project is not only superficially different from all the other projects but fundamentally unique, then better hodl your ETH. But that is the nature of hype. When the hype dies down and maybe with some delay, what endures is that which caused the hype and that is the OG.",

"sig": "0xa9cb5eb0962504a04e34b908f902c1d41520b9a32c9145305cd9a0d8aad2bf1d0d084f8a192bb632287fdf75a82daf20778588a44a33c460c933688d365693891c",

"version": "2"

}